Looking at record so far, no hope from BJP-JJP govt’s Budget, says Hooda

CHANDIGARH: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that like the Union Budget, he does not see any hope from the Budget of the BJP-JJP government in Haryana because the state government does not seem to be doing anything else except increasing the debt on state.



“This government is in a debt of more than Rs 4.5 lakh crore. The debt figure that comes out in every Budget is going to increase the problem. The track record of the government so far shows that the Budget for it is just a formality. The BJP government at the Center ignored issues like MSP and subsidy for farmers, tax exemption for the middle class and providing relief to the public from inflation in the interim Budget. It seems that the BJP-JJP government will also repeat the same,” he said.

Hooda, who was in Karnal on Friday to participate in several programs, also raised the issue of damage caused by hailstorm. Answering the questions of mediapersons, he said that the government should soon conduct an assessment of losses suffered by the farmers and announce compensation. Hooda said that the government has deliberately deprived about 3 lakh farmers of 7 districts falling in Cluster-2 from crop insurance.