Looked under pressure: Rahul on Shah
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said he directly challenged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss his press conferences on “vote chori” in the Parliament but did not get any answer. “He (Shah) used the wrong language, his hands were shaking, you would have seen all this. He is under pressure mentally that was witnessed in Parliament, the whole country saw it,” the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha told reporters in the Parliament House complex.
