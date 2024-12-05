London agency inspects Howrah Bridge for overhaul

Kolkata: A London-based agency M/s RENDEL, the original designer of Howrah Bridge, along with Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK) engineers recently inspected the bridge that is all set to undergo an overhaul.

According to port authorities, a meeting was held on Wednesday which was attended by representatives of both the agency and RITES, under the Ministry of Railways.

The London-based agency is set to submit its report by the first quarter of 2025.

Based on this report, RITES will also propose comprehensive repair and rehabilitation schemes aimed at strengthening the bridge and ensuring its long-term durability.

RITES has already commenced the work on the project since February 2023 and is progressing steadily, with the first phase nearing completion.

Rabindra Setu (Howrah Bridge), India’s most iconic engineering landmark, was constructed by Kolkata Port between 1937 and 1942 and opened to traffic in 1943.