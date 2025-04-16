Lokpal’s jurisdiction over HC judges: SC to hear arguments on Apr 30

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would hear arguments on April 30 in a matter over the jurisdiction of anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal to hear complaints against sitting High Court judges.

The matter came up for hearing before a three-judge special bench comprising Justices B R Gavai, Surya Kant and Abhay S Oka.

“We will require at least two hours.... We will have it on some Wednesday. If it does not get over on Wednesday afternoon, we will continue on Thursday,” the bench said and posted the hearing on April 30.

The apex court was dealing with a suo motu proceeding initiated over the Lokpal’s January 27 order on two complaints filed against a sitting additional judge of the High Court.

The complaints alleged the judge influenced an additional district judge in the state and a judge of the same High Court slated to deal with a suit filed against the complainant by a private company to favour the firm.

The private company, it was alleged, was earlier a client of the High Court judge in question while he was practising as an advocate.

The top court on February 20 stayed the Lokpal’s order, saying it was “something very, very disturbing” and concerned the independence of the judiciary and issued notices and sought responses from the Centre, the Lokpal registrar and the complainant.

On March 18, the apex court said it would examine the issue over the jurisdiction of Lokpal in entertaining complaints against sitting High Court judges.

It had asked senior advocate Ranjit Kumar to assist it as an amicus curiae in the matter.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, previously said a high court judge would never fall within the ambit of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013.

In its order, the Lokpal directed the complaints and relevant materials received in its registry in the two matters to be forwarded to the office of the Chief Justice of India for his consideration.