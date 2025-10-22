Lokpal wants 7 BMW cars; request sparks social media outrage

New Delhi: Lokpal has floated a tender to procure seven luxurious BMW cars, collectively worth around Rs 5 crore. The development drew outrage on social media, as many users, including activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan, slammed the anti-graft ombudsman.

The Lokpal at present has seven members, including a chairman and six members -- against its sanctioned strength of eight.

“The Lokpal of India invites open tenders from reputed agencies for supply of seven BMW 3 series 330Li cars to the Lokpal of India,” read

the tender.

It specified procurement of the “M Sport” model with “long wheelbase”, and in white colour.

According to the BMW website, the 3 Series long wheelbase car is the longest and most spacious in the segment and is designed for outstanding comfort in an extremely luxurious cabin.

“Impressive in every way, the 3 Series LWB is the most powerful car in its segment with the most advanced technology,” read the details of the BMW 3 Series long wheelbase cars on the website.

The on-road price of the said car is around Rs 69.5 lakh in New Delhi.

The selected vendor/firm shall be required to conduct a comprehensive practical, and theoretical training programme for the drivers and other designated staff members of the Lokpal of India to ensure efficient, safe and optimal operation of the BMW vehicles supplied, said the “training obligation” part of the tender document.

Activist-lawyer Bhushan wrote on X: “The institution of Lokpal has been ground to dust by the Modi govt, by keeping it vacant for many years & then appointing servile members who are not bothered by graft & are happy with their luxuries. They are now buying 70L BMW cars for themselves!”

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed also hit out at Lokpal. She wrote on X: “Lokpal wants to buy 7 luxury BMW cars worth Rs 5 crore for itself. This is the same institution that was supposed to fight corruption after the so-called ‘India Against Corruption’ movement — a movement backed by the RSS and designed only to bring down the Congress government.”