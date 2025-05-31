Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai: Pioneer of good governance and women’s empowerment

Bhopal: Heartfelt tributes to Punyashloka Devi Ahilyabai Holkar on her 300th birth anniversary.

A grand Women Empowerment Sammelan is being held today in Bhopal in her honour, entirely managed by women.

It is a matter of pride that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attending this celebration, which also marks the launch of a year-long nationwide commemoration of Ahilyabai Holkar’s legacy from the land of Madhya Pradesh. On behalf of the 8.5 crore citizens of the state, I warmly welcome the Prime Minister.

Devi Ahilyabai Holkar presented a remarkable model of good governance, social justice, and a secure, prosperous state. She restored over 130 temples across India, built river ghats and dharamshalas, initiated food distribution programs, and institutionalised religious practices. Her era marked a cultural resurgence and unity across the nation.

Ahilyabai was a true champion of women’s rights and empowerment. She established a women’s military unit, promoted women’s inheritance rights, supported widow remarriage, and banned dowry. She launched the Maheshwari Saree industry to empower widows of fallen soldiers, making Maheshwar a hub of culture, art, and enterprise.

Her administration set benchmarks in communication, judicial systems, security, and rural-urban planning. Dedicated to Lord Shiva and public service, Ahilyabai’s work remains a proud part of our cultural heritage.

In her honour, the Madhya Pradesh government is organising a series of events throughout the year. From intellectual workshops to theatrical performances, we’ve aimed to take her ideals—of governance, family unity, environmental stewardship, and nation-building—to the people.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, who emphasises development rooted in heritage, we’ve launched initiatives like the Destination Cabinet concept to promote tourism. Notably, two cabinet meetings were held in Ahilyabai’s memory—one at Maheshwar Fort (January 24, 2025) and the other at Indore’s Rajwada (May 20, 2025). These meetings resulted in key decisions, including the prohibition in 19 holy towns and the launch of a training program inspired by Ahilyabai.

To fulfil PM Modi’s GYAN mantra—focus on the poor, youth, farmers, and women—we launched the Devi Ahilyabai Women Empowerment Mission. Its objectives include education, health, nutrition, safety, economic development, and access to government services for women and girls. We aim to improve the sex ratio, reduce maternal mortality, prevent child marriage, and increase female workforce participation.

Madhya Pradesh has taken many steps to empower women, including initiatives like Ladli Behna, Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, and Ladli Laxmi. We’ve set up One-Stop Centres, help lines, and exclusive women’s industrial parks. Our MSME policy provides up to 50 per cent capital grants for women entrepreneurs. Women are being trained for tourism roles under the Safe Tourism Destination initiative.

We are proud to be the first state to reserve 35 per cent of government jobs for women. Programmes like Lado Abhiyan, Shaurya Dal, and sanitary schemes support millions of women and girls. Over 18 lakh women receive social pensions, and various schemes ensure security and dignity from birth to old age.

Ahilyabai’s vision continues to shape Madhya Pradesh’s path toward inclusive, sustainable development.

Her legacy lives on in every empowered woman of our state.

Respectful tributes once again to Punyashloka Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar. (The writer is the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh)