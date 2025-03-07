Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar Mahila Samman: 42 women achievers felicitated

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, 42 women achievers were awarded the Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar Mahila Samman 2025. The recognition event, hosted by the Kamala Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust and chaired by Nidarshana Gowani, was held at the Prime Minister Museum in New Delhi.

The function was graced by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari as the Chief Guest and Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar as the Chief of Honour. Other guests were Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel, Minister of Labour and Employment and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, BJP Mahila Morcha National President & MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, and Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari.

These leaders gathered to honour the achievements of outstanding women in different fields.

Emphasising the importance of women’s empowerment, Gadkari said: “A society has to adopt equality and root out any feeling of inferiority. The Indian Constitution enforces social and economic equality, which is crucial for national development. Our nation is replete with talent, and this award celebrates women who are real role models. Their commitment and excellence make them new-age champions of change.

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar pointed to the role reversal among women, saying: “Women are entering leadership positions like never before. Their role is invaluable, and it is heartening to see this transformation. The Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar Mahila Samman recognises

their accomplishments and dedication.