Lokayukta presents annual report to Hry Guv

Chandigarh: Lokayukta Justice Hari Pal Verma on Tuesday presented the annual report of the institution for 2022-23 to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya. The report will be placed on the floor of the Assembly for discussion.



Justice Hari Pal Verma informed this while interacting with the media person at his office here today. He said that out of 1,640 complaints received in the Lokayukta office during the last year, 577 complaints have been disposed of.

Most of these complaints have been related to corruption in the police department and illegal possession. He said that the complaints of the police department are sent to the DGP Vigilance for preliminary investigation. Apart from this, the employee against whom the complaint is made is also given an opportunity to be heard, he added.

He said that the Lokayukta has issued general instructions to ensure annual property details for every employee of the police department. After this, a report has also come from the Superintendent of Police.

He said that the complaints of the Development and Panchayats Department are related to illegal possessions in rural areas. Action on them is ensured after the hearing.

The Lokayukta said that a one-acre plot has been provided by HSVP for the Lokayukta building in Panchkula, on which the construction work will be completed soon and the building will be

constructed in the next two years.

In response to a question, Justice Verma said that during the last year, the lease money of HSVP’s land in Gurugram and the purchase of books for the primary class have also been taken cognizance and sent further for investigation. He said that most complaints are coming from Lokayukta, Bhiwani, Dadri and Badra districts. He added any person can apply in Lokayukta by paying a fee of Rs 1,000 along with an affidavit on application.

These complaints are heard by the Lokayukta. A fee waiver is also provided for poor persons. He said that through the Department of Information, Public Relations, Language and Culture, initiatives are being taken to ensure wide-scale publicity to convey the information related to Lokayukta to the people of Haryana.