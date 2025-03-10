Lok Sabha to discuss Manipur Budget 2025-26 amid President’s Rule

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha will hold a crucial discussion on Tuesday afternoon regarding the Manipur Budget for 2025-26, which was presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday.

The Budget, outlining an estimated expenditure of Rs 35,103.90 crore, marks a notable increase from the Rs 32,656.81 crore allocated in the current fiscal year. Given the state’s political and humanitarian crisis, the discussion is expected to be significant in assessing how the financial plan addresses Manipur’s challenges. Budget documents reveal a 19 per cent rise in the state’s capital outlay, now standing at Rs 7,773 crore, reflecting the Government’s emphasis on infrastructure and development.

However, with the state facing severe socio-political unrest, the effectiveness of these allocations will be a key point of discussion in Parliament. A crucial aspect of the Budget is the Rs 2,000 crore allocated under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme, aimed at improving infrastructure and economic growth. The social sector has also received a substantial boost, with Rs 9,520 crore earmarked for welfare programmes. However, much attention will be on the provisions made for internally displaced persons, a pressing issue in Manipur due to ongoing communal tensions. The Budget has allocated Rs 15 crore for temporary shelters, Rs 35 crore for housing initiatives, Rs 100 crore for relief operations, and Rs 7 crore for compensation. Given the scale of displacement and humanitarian distress, opposition leaders and regional representatives may argue that these allocations are insufficient.

Security concerns remain a dominant issue in the state, with violence continuing to disrupt normalcy. Recognising this, the Budget has set aside Rs 2,866 crore as incentives for police personnel stationed in sensitive areas.