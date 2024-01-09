Lok Sabha Speaker urges disciplined participation for productive debates

BHOPAL: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressed deep concern over the declining productivity of legislatures and the adverse effects of planned disruptions on the democratic spirit during an inaugural programme for members of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The event, held on Tuesday at the Assembly premises in Bhopal, aimed to address the continuous decline in discipline and decorum in legislative bodies.



Organised by the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE), Lok Sabha Secretariat, in collaboration with the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly Secretariat, the program emphasised the importance of active participation in House proceedings. Birla urged legislators to use legislative time with utmost discipline for meaningful and productive debates.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the Speaker of Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly Narendra Singh Tomar, ministers of Madhya Pradesh, and several other dignitaries graced the occasion. Birla underscored the significance of maintaining the integrity of legislative systems and the individuals responsible for running them, emphasising the detrimental impact of disruptive behaviour on democracy.

Addressing the responsibility entrusted to newly elected MLAs by the people of Madhya Pradesh, the Lok Sabha Speaker also highlighted the need to strive for socio-economic progress, particularly for women and weaker sections. He stressed the importance of legislators having a comprehensive understanding of the rules and procedures of the House to effectively fulfil their roles.

Acknowledging the pioneering digitization initiatives in the Indian Parliament, Birla expressed hope that the Orientation Programme would benefit the 69 first-time elected members, constituting 30 per cent of the Assembly strength. He extended gratitude to Tomar for organising the program.

The newly elected Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh commended Lok Sabha Speaker’s initiatives, underscoring the significance of training for public representatives. He lauded his conduct in the Lower House, highlighting his commitment to public well-being. Tomar urged newly elected Members to wholeheartedly dedicate themselves to public service and familiarise themselves with necessary rules and procedures.

During the two-day program, senior legislators and domain experts will delve into various subjects, including ‘How to become an effective MLA,’ ‘Parliamentary Etiquettes and Conduct,’ ‘Budgetary Processes and Financial Business in Parliament/Legislatures,’ ‘Parliamentary Privileges and Ethics,’ ‘Importance and Use of Question Hour, Short Hour Discussion, Adjournment, Calling Attention, Notices of Urgent Public Importance,’ and ‘Role and Functioning of Committees in Parliamentary System.’

The Orientation Programme aims to equip Madhya Pradesh MLAs with the knowledge and skills necessary to fulfil their responsibilities effectively, contributing to the welfare of the public.