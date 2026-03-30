Lok Sabha Speaker meets European Parliament delegation

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday met a European Parliament Delegation for Relations with India (D-IN) led by Angelika Niebler at the Parliament House here, with discussions focusing on strengthening strategic relations between India and the EU.

According to a statement issued by the Lok Sabha, Speaker Birla expressed satisfaction over the first meeting of the Parliamentary Friendship Group for the European Union held with the visiting delegation, terming it a “significant step in institutionalising legislative engagement between the two sides.”

The discussions highlighted the growing strength of the India-EU strategic partnership, with both sides emphasising shared democratic values and common global interests.

The statement said Parliamentary exchanges remain a key pillar of bilateral cooperation, providing an important platform for dialogue and mutual learning.