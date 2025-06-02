Lok Sabha Speaker Birla embarks on visit to Brazil

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday embarked on a visit to Brazil to participate in the 11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum where he is scheduled to present his views on reform of multilateral peace and security architecture.

Birla is leading the Indian parliamentary delegation for the BRICS Parliamentary Forum which will be held from June 3-5 at Brasilia. The Forum will be attended by presiding officers of parliaments of BRICS members and invited nations.

The theme for the Forum is ‘The Role of BRICS Parliaments in Building a More Inclusive and Sustainable, Global Governance’.

The BRICS grouping comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Indonesia and Iran.

Presiding officers from Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Nigeria, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda and Uzbekistan too have been invited to participate in the forum meetings along with the President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Tulia Ackson.