Lok Sabha polls: Punjab CEO Sibin C releases election programme

Chandigarh: Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Sibin C, has released the election programme of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 for the state of Punjab. Providing key insights, he said that the Gazette Notification for the elections is scheduled to be issued on May 7th, 2024 (Tuesday).



The deadline for nominations is set for May 14, 2024 (Tuesday), with scrutiny of nominations to take place on May 15, 2024 (Wednesday).

The Candidates can withdraw their nominations till May 17, 2024 (Friday). The polling day is scheduled for June 1, 2024 (Saturday) in Punjab, with the counting of votes set for June 4, 2024 (Tuesday) encompassing the entire country, including Punjab. The final date for the completion of elections is June 6, 2024 (Thursday).

Sibin C emphasised that following the announcement of the election schedule by the Election Commission of India on March 16, 2024, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has been implemented immediately across the state of Punjab. The MCC will be applicable to all candidates, political parties, the state government, as well as to the Union government. He apprised that a copy of the MCC manual can be downloaded through ECI’s website link:- https://www.eci.gov.in/handbooks-manuals-modelchecklist.

Sibin C further informed that the instructions of the Election Commission of India have been circulated through the Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, all Ministers, Speaker, Deputy Speaker, all Additional Chief Secretaries, Financial Commissioners, Principal Secretaries, Secretaries, all Head of Departments, Chairmen and Managing Directors of all Boards, Corporations, and Authorities of Punjab for their strict compliance.