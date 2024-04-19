Lok Sabha polls: It’s ‘bahus’ vs ‘sasur’ in Haryana’s Hisar

Chandigarh: The wives of two cousins from Haryana’s one-time first family are pitted against each other and against the brother of their fathers-in-law in their constituency.

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) on Thursday declared Sunaina Chautala, wife of Ravi Chautala, the grandson of former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal, as the party’s candidate from Hisar.

INLD also named three other candidates, senior party leader Abhay Singh Chautala from Kurukshetra, Sunaina Chautala from Hisar and Gurpreet Singh from Ambala ( reserved seat.

Sunaina is the general secretary of the women’s wing of the INLD. Whereas, her husband Ravi Chautala is the cousin of the INLD MLA from Ellenanad Assembly seat. The BJP nominee 78-year-old Ranjit Singh Chautala was till recently an independent MLA and cabine minister in both Khattar and Saini cabinets and had also joined the saffron party last month.