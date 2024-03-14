Lok Sabha polls: Human-animal conflict emerges as a major talking point in Kerala

Kochi: Amidst the serene landscapes and lush greenery of Kerala’s hilly and forested districts, a troubling saga has unfolded in recent months, with communities facing a surge in human-animal conflicts that have left a trail of death, injury, and mounting economic losses in their wake.

At least nine lives have been lost in Idukki and Wayanad Districts in the last three months, and numerous others have been injured in wildlife attacks, particularly by elephants, tigers, and wild boars, among others.

Livestock and cherished pets have tragically become prey to maulings, as elephants and wild boars stray from forests into agricultural areas, leaving farmers disheartened and distressed.

As the state grapples with these tragic events, the issue has become a major talking point in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF), led by the Congress are pushing for amendments to the Wildlife (Protection) Act of 1972, which falls under the concurrent list.

They argue that amendments are necessary to address the increasing incidents of human-animal conflicts.

On the other hand, the BJP-led union government contends that the existing provisions of the Act are sufficient to handle the situation involving attacking wild animals.

Considering the recent surge in human-animal conflict, the Kerala Assembly passed a resolution on February 14 that called on the Centre to amend the Act and simplify the procedures to deal with wild animals that pose a threat to human life and property.

Kerala proposes amending Section 11(1)(A) of the Act, transferring authority from Chief Wildlife Warden to Chief Conservators of Forests, facilitating easier management of wild animals posing threats to human life.

Former Idukki MP and current LDF candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Joice George, while talking to news agency, said the prey-predator balance was very important in the sustainable management of wildlife and the ecology. Referring to various international studies, including those by the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES), the Left candidate said sustainable management of wildlife also includes “kill to conserve.”

“If the wildlife population increases, then the method of culling can be adopted. It is not just to mitigate the human-animal conflict but for the better interest of conservation, forests, and ecology,” George claimed. He said the Left government in the state has taken proactive measures to mitigate the human-animal conflict.

George stressed the importance of sustainable wildlife management and recognised the need to simplify processes to ease the human-animal conflict, although the Centre believes that current laws are sufficient.

Congress leader and Wayanad district panchayat president Samshad Marakkar also stressed the need for updating laws to adapt to current times.

He criticised both state and central governments for handling wildlife issues ‘irresponsibly.’