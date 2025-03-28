Lok Sabha passes two bills with technical amendments

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Thursday gave its nod to two bills after making technical amendments following their approval by the Rajya Sabha.

The Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024 and The Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024 were passed by the Lok Sabha last year after which they went to the Rajya Sabha for approval.

The year 75th has been replaced with 76th in the enacting formulas of the two bills.

The amendments approved by the Lower House related to the year after Independence. The laws will come into force on the lapse of a year after the two bills were passed by the Lok Sabha.

The bills, when they become laws, will have the year 2025 instead of 2024 suffixed with their names.