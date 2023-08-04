Lok Sabha passes Tri-Service Bill

New Delhi: The Lower House of the Indian Parliament passed the Inter-Services Organisation (Command, Control & Discipline) Bill - 2023 on Friday, a significant move aimed at strengthening the country’s military command, control, and discipline.



The Bill, tabled by defence minister Rajnath Singh, seeks to empower designated military commanders with the authority to lead soldiers and maintain discipline, irrespective of their service branch.

Presently, members of the armed forces are governed by three separate laws - the Army Act of 1950, the Air Force Act of 1950, and the Navy Act of 1957.

This has resulted in challenges in maintaining command, control, and discipline within groups that consist of personnel from different services.

Under the existing laws, only officers from the same service have the authority to discipline those falling under their respective Acts.

The Tri-Service Bill addresses this issue by granting the Commander-in-Chief and Officer-in-Command of Inter-Services Organisations (ISOs) all disciplinary and administrative powers concerning the personnel serving in or attached to such establishments.

This change will lead to more effective discipline in inter-service establishments, avoid reverting personnel under disciplinary

proceedings to their parent service units, and expedite the resolution of cases related to misdemeanours or indiscipline.

Moreover, the Bill is expected to bring about greater integration and jointness among the three services, laying a strong foundation for the creation of joint structures in the future and enhancing the functioning of the Armed Forces.

The move is being seen as a significant step towards military reforms, with Singh assuring that it will not have any additional financial implications.

“The enactment of this Bill will create an environment that strengthens discipline in our Inter-Services Organisations,” said the Defence Minister during his presentation of the Bill.

The government has emphasized that this legislation will also lead to savings in public money and time by avoiding multiple proceedings.

The Inter-Services Organisation (Command, Control, and Discipline) Bill, 2023, was introduced in Lok Sabha on March 15. Subsequently, on April 24, it was sent to the Standing Committee on Defence for review and a report.

The committee, headed by Jual Oram, has given its approval to all the provisions of the Bill and recommended its passage without any amendments.

The Bill will apply to all regular Army, Navy, and Air Force personnel, as well as to individuals from other forces notified by the central government, who are serving in or attached to an Inter-Services Organisation.

Also, in the absence of the Commander-in-Chief or the Officer-in-Command, the officiating incumbent or the officer taking temporary command will be empowered to initiate disciplinary or administrative actions over service personnel in an Inter-Services Organisation.

The passage of the Tri-Service Bill is seen as a critical milestone in bolstering India’s military capabilities and streamlining its command structure. As the Bill moves to the next stages of legislative approval, it is expected to receive support from all quarters, considering its far-reaching benefits for the Armed Forces and national security.

