Lok Sabha passes sports Bill

New Delhi: The long-awaited National Sports Governance Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha here on Monday with Sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya describing it as the “single biggest reform in Indian sports since Independence” amid Opposition protests over revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill was also passed when the Lok Sabha reassembled at 2pm after an early adjournment due to Opposition protests.

“It is the single biggest reform in sports since Independence. This Bill will ensure accountability, ensure justice, best governance in sports federations,” Mandaviya said amid sloganeering by Opposition members.

“It will have massive significance in India’s sports ecosystem. It is unfortunate that such an important Bill

and reform does not have the Opposition’s participation,” he added.

The Opposition leaders were not present in the house when the Bills were introduced for consideration and passage as most of them were detained while marching towards the Election Commission headquarters against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar and alleged voter data fudging.

But after two MPs participated in the consideration debate, speaking in Bill’s support, the Opposition members returned to the house and started raising slogans.

Amid the din, the Bills were passed by a voice vote following which the House was adjourned till 4pm.

Earlier, Chairman of the Parliamentary committee on sports, Digvijaya Singh, requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to refer the National Sports Governance Bill to the panel. He felt that the Bill should be examined and discussed before it is taken up by Parliament

Mandaviya said the two Bills were key reforms aimed at building a “transparent, accountable and world-class sports ecosystem” in India as the country aims to bid for the 2036 Olympics.

“Efforts have been made since 1975 and in 1985, we had the first draft. But sports was also politicised

for personal gains. Some ministers made efforts to bring this Bill but could not move forward.