Lok Sabha passes Bill to provide reservation to STs in Goa Assembly

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a Bill to provide reservation to Scheduled Tribes in the Goa Assembly, even as Opposition protests demanding discussion on revision of Bihar electoral rolls continued unabated.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal moved ‘The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2025’ for consideration and passage amid din in the House and the legislation was passed by a voice vote.

Incidentally, the Bill was introduced in the Lower House on this day in 2024 and had been pending since then. This is the first Bill to be passed by the Lok Sabha in the ongoing Monsoon session which has seen disruptions by the Opposition on various issues, including the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.