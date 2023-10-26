Lok Sabha panel calls Mahua Moitra on Oct 31

NEW DELHI: The Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha has asked TMC member Mahua Moitra to appear before it on October 31 in relation to cash-for-query allegations levelled against her by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who told the panel on Thursday that it was an "open and shut" case and she should be disqualified.



Dubey and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai gave "oral evidence" to the panel against the Trinamool Congress MP during the day, after which its chairperson Vinod Kumar Sonkar said the committee will also seek assistance from the Ministries of Home Affairs and IT in probing the allegations.

The panel's meeting began with sharp differences among the 10 members present, excluding the chairperson, on who should they hear first -- the complainant or the accused -- forcing a vote to resolve the matter.

The vote ended in a tie as the members -- five of the ruling BJP and five of opposition parties -- voted on partisan lines, with the Chair casting his deciding vote in favour of hearing Dubey first, as scheduled.

After the meeting, Sonkar, a BJP MP, told reporters, "We have decided to ask Mahua Moitra to appear before us on October 31."

In his statement before the panel, Dubey pitched for her disqualification saying the matter pertains to Parliament’s dignity and is an issue of national security, sources said, adding that he noted it was an “open and shut” case as even businessman Darshan Hiranandani, who allegedly paid her bribes, has admitted to the charge.