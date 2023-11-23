Lok Sabha elections: Trinamool’s mega meeting likely to reveal campaign blueprint

In a bid to lay out the future blueprint of its actions against the BJP-led-Central government for continuing to deprive Bengal of its due funds, Trinamool Congress (TMC) is all set to host its mega meeting this week in the city where the party workers will be briefed on how to campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Being the ruling party of the state, TMC has been in an uneasy position ahead of the polls as several workers under the 100-day work scheme are living every day without wages and demanding payments. The party has already conducted mega protests, informing people to join it so a united fight can be put up against the Centre forcing it to release the funds so the wages can be paid off. Recently, BJP MP from Bengal, Subhas Sarkar was surrounded by people who demanded that funds be released by the Centre.

In the light of such a situation, TMC has called for a mega meeting on Thursday at Netaji Indoor Stadium where the party’s chairperson Mamata Banerjee and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is scheduled to address the party workers.

For the mega meeting, the party is learnt to have invited about 10,000 to 12,000 members which includes leaders from the MP level and right down to the block level. A list of participants has been drawn up. Party sources said that this will also be an opportunity to brief the party workers of how to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections. “A roadmap will be laid out on the issues that will be highlighted in the campaign and the protests that are to be held demanding funds,” said a party insider.

Taking a dig at the Central government, Trinamool on Wednesday took to social media and alleged: “Recent findings from RBI data have exposed how rural workers, both agricultural and non-agricultural labourers, scrape by at the pit of the wage pyramid in states ruled by the DOUBLE ENGINE Government. Is this the Garib Kalyan that PM @narendramodi promised?”