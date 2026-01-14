Lohri symbolises our rich cultural heritage, harmony: Haryana CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, accompanied by his wife Suman Saini, on Tuesday extended heartfelt greetings to the people of the state on the auspicious occasions of Lohri and Makar Sankranti. Welcoming citizens at the Lohri celebration at his residence in Chandigarh, the Chief Minister said Lohri is a symbol of India’s rich cultural heritage and age-old traditions.

State BJP chief Mohan Lal Kaushik also joined the CM during Lohri celebrations.

The Chief Minister lit the traditional Lohri bonfire and offered oblations, symbolising gratitude to nature and praying for happiness and progress of Haryana.

He said Lohri is not only a festival of burning wood but also an occasion that connects society with its cultural roots. “Such festivals strengthen social harmony and remind us of our traditions and values,” he added.

The Chief Minister said this festival promotes unity, equality and inclusiveness, as people from all sections of society come together to celebrate with the same spirit of joy and brotherhood.

Saini wished happiness, prosperity and good health to all citizens of the state and expressed hope that the festivals would bring peace and progress to Haryana.

Chief Principal Secretary to CM Rajesh Khullar, Principal Secretary to CM, Arun Kumar Gupta, Haryana BJP Organization General Secretary, Phanindranath Sharma, OSD to CM BB Bharti and Dr. Prabhleen Singh, actor Satinder Kaur Satti, and other senior party leaders and officials were present on the occasion.