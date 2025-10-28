‘Lohgarh Memorial to showcase glorious heritage of Sikh community’

Chandigarh: Union Minister for Power, Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar said that the memorial at Lohgarh, Yamunanagar, will not only immortalise the indomitable courage and sacrifice of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur but will also serve as a centre to showcase the glorious heritage of the Sikh community for future generations and as a hub of Indian culture.

He said this memorial will become a place of faith and inspiration not only for the people of Haryana but also for devotees from across the country and the world.

The Union minister was addressing a gathering as the Chief Guest at the event organised at Lohgarh, Yamunanagar, on the occasion of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Ji’s birth anniversary.

He said that after his victory over Sirhind, Baba Banda Singh Bahadur established Lohgarh as his capital and brought relief to farmers by abolishing the feudal system. Banda Singh Bahadur fought bravely against injustice and sacrificed his life for religion and justice. His sacrifice continues to be a source of inspiration for future generations.

Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana and Public Health Engineering and Public Works (Building and Roads) Minister Sh. Ranbir Gangwa were also present on this occasion.

Rana said that many brave heroes have laid down their lives to protect the culture and religion of our nation. The country will always remember the sacrifices of these valiant warriors.

At the event, the foundation stone for the construction of the Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Memorial and state-of-the-art museum was laid, marking the formal commencement of the project.