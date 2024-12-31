Loharu girl suicide: Police taking action against culprits, says Bedi

Chandigarh: Taking strong note of the suicide of a girl belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) category studying at a college in Loharu, Haryana Social Justice and Empowerment Minister, Krishan Bedi said that action is being taken against those responsible for the girl’s death.

In response to tweets made by Congress leaders on the matter, he said that instead of defending the culprits, those who tweeted should focus on demanding action against them. An FIR has been filed, and the police are working diligently to apprehend the culprits.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, the victim’s father has filed a complaint with the police, alleging that the college principal and his brother had mentally and physically tortured the girl. An FIR was registered in this regard at the Loharu police station on December 27, and the police are actively working to apprehend the culprits.

He said that the leaders who are tweeting about this case should focus on demanding action against the culprits. He added that by tweeting half-heartedly, these leaders are attempting to shield the culprits. They should instead work towards ensuring justice for the victim girl.

He questioned why these Congress leaders did not tweet during the Mirchpur incident. Targeting the former Chief Minister, he asked whether Sh Bhupinder Singh Hooda would ask his MLA about this matter.

Bedi said that the government stands with the victim’s family.