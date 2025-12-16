Local body polls in Arunachal record 56% turnout

Itanagar: A voter turnout of 56.33 per cent was recorded in the local body elections in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, officials said.

Polling began for panchayati raj institutions across the state, along with the civic bodies of Itanagar and Pasighat, at 7 am amid tight security arrangements, they said.

A moderate turnout was seen in the initial hours due to cold weather, but it picked up as the day progressed, they added.

The polling percentage is likely to increase as reports from various districts are yet to be updated, SEC Secretary Taru Talo informed.

Barring a few stray incidents of clashes between supporters, the polling remained largely peaceful, he said. While the turnout for the panchayat elections was estimated at 53.60 per cent till the closing of polling at 4 pm, the polling percentage for Itanagar and Pasighat civic bodies was recorded at 55.3 and 60.10.