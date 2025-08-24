Local BJP leader’s murder in Bengal triggers political row

Kolkata: The murder of a BJP booth president at Baruipur in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district triggered a political row on Saturday, as the saffron camp alleged he was assaulted by the ruling Trinamool Congress supporters and then set ablaze.

A senior police official said on Saturday that prima facie, it appeared to be a case of a family dispute, and two persons, the victim’s father and brother, were arrested in connection with the murder of Rajib Biswas.

He was attacked with bamboo poles and stabbed multiple times on the night of August 8 and succumbed to injuries at a hospital the following day.

Alleging that Biswas was targeted and beaten up by TMC workers in the area, BJP leader Sankudeb Panda said, “He was beaten up and stabbed and then set ablaze following an altercation over putting up flags and festoons of Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari..

He also released a video, which purportedly showed two people beating up a youth in darkness, who was screaming for help, while two to three others were standing nearby.

New agency could not independently corroborate the authenticity of the footage.

Biswas’ father and brother were both activists of TMC, and they killed him in the most brutal manner, Panda alleged, demanding a probe by a central agency into the incident.