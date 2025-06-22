Local BJP leader found hanging in Bengal’s Hooghly

Kolkata: A local BJP leader was on Saturday found hanging at his residence in Goghat in West Bengal’s Hooghly district, police said. The body of Sheikh Bakibulla, president of the BJP’s minority cell in Goghat, was found in the balcony on the second floor of his residence, they said. Locals also staged a demonstration when a police team arrived at the house to recover the body and send it for post-mortem examination, an officer said. Police have started an investigation into the incident. “After having dinner, he was checking his phone and said he would go to bed later. I don’t know when he had gone to the balcony,” Bakibulla’s wife said. A BJP leader in Goghat said Bakibulla took active part in the party’s daily activities in the area. “We will ensure that he gets justice,” he asserted. Trinamool Congress leaders in the district demanded that the “truth” behind the incident should come out.