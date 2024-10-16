Lobbying for new postings in Haryana Civil Secretariat begins

Chandigarh: Soon after the oath-taking ceremony of the Chief Minister of Haryana, a major reshuffle of bureaucrats is expected.



Even though there has been no word on the reshuffle in the Haryana Civil Secretariat for the last one month, the lobbying for the IAS and IPS posts in the new government has started. Meanwhile, 1988 batch IAS officer and chief secretary TVSN Prasad is retiring on October 31. Efforts are being made to extend his tenure as well while some officers are looking to jump on the post that will soon fall vacant.

Thus, new appointments to the posts of chief secretary and principal secretary to the CM are poised.

The bureaucrats have become active for posting on important posts in the Chief Minister’s Office. After the election results, many BJP MLAs have warned those officers who openly helped the Congress during the elections.

Acting CM Nayab Singh Saini himself has said that he will pull up the careless officers indicating that some IAS-HCS and IPS-HPS officers are in thick soup. Now after the BJP government has come to power, such officers are constantly holding meetings with BJP leaders.

Talks of CM’s principal secretary V Umashankar moving to Delhi are on. Umashankar has also expressed his desire to go on deputation to Delhi. His wife Deepti is also on deputation in Delhi.

The most prized post is that of principal secretary to Chief Minister which is likely to fall vacant if V Umashankar goes to Delhi. From the Chief Minister’s political advisor to many other posts are to be filled.