LJP(RV)’s rise fulfils father’s dream: Chirag as 2 party MLAs get inducted

Patna: Union minister and LJP(RV) chief Chirag Paswan on Thursday said the induction of two MLAs from his party into the new council of ministers in Bihar marks a “major victory” that his late father Ram Vilas Paswan had long envisioned.

The poll mandate places “big responsibilities” on the party to work towards a developed Bihar, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief said.

“Today is a day to remember Ram Vilas Paswan ji and to work towards developing Bihar. It is a big day, and on this day, I first remember my leader and my father, the respected Ram Vilas Paswan ji,” he told reporters, including PTI Video.

The LJP(RV) won 19 seats in the election and among them, Sanjay Kumar and Sanjay Kumar Singh were sworn in as ministers during the day.

“I know that today he (Ram Vilas Paswan) would be the happiest, because of the heights at which he wanted to see our party. Today two ministers from our party took oath. The party has certainly achieved a major victory, as reflected in the results. And I believe that big victories also bring big responsibilities. I am fully aware of those responsibilities,” Chirag Paswan said.

“Bihar’s golden era begins now,” he said after the swearing-in ceremony.

He added that his party would begin working “at a war footing” to fulfil its vision. “From today onwards, in the direction of building a developed Bihar, in making Bihar first and Biharis first, we will get to work immediately,” he said. JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the chief minister of Bihar for a record 10th time at Gandhi Maidan here on Thursday, heading an NDA government that returned to power with 202 seats.