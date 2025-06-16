Livestock census: Himachal Pradesh’s big push for animal husbandry, rural livelihood

Shimla: Marking the successful completion of the 21st Livestock Census, which for the first time includes detailed data on 219 indigenous livestock breeds recognised by the ICAR–National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources, Himachal Pradesh is poised to strengthen its animal husbandry sector.

The state now aims to integrate livestock development with livelihood enhancement and the expansion of its milk-based economy. The census was conducted entirely through a digital platform, marking a significant shift from traditional paper-based methods. Data collection was carried out using a specially developed mobile application, ensuring real-time entry, greater accuracy, and transparency.

To further enhance efficiency and oversight, a centralized digital dashboard was used to monitor the progress and quality of data collection across the state. This tech-enabled approach not only streamlined the process but also laid the groundwork for data-driven policy planning in the livestock and animal husbandry sectors.

For the first time, the census will collect data on pastoralists, their livestock holdings, and their socio-economic conditions.

The census has been able to gather exact data on wide range of domestic animal species, including cattle, buffalo, sheep, goats, pigs, and poultry

The state government, during its last two and a half years has taken several progressive steps to promote animal husbandry as a viable and dignified source of income.

A landmark initiative has been the fulfillment of a key election promise, the introduction of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for cow and buffalo milk.

Himachal Pradesh has become the first state in the country to offer MSP on milk, setting a powerful example in support of dairy farmers.

At present, the government procures 2.25 lakh liters of cow milk daily from over 38,400 livestock owners, paying Rs.51 per litre based on quality. Similarly, 7,800 liters of buffalo milk is being procured from 1,482 farmers at Rs. 61 per litre. In a pioneering move, a pilot project for goat milk procurement at Rs.70 per litre has also been launched, said a senior official of the animal husbandry department here on Sunday.