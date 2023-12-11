Livelihood Mission paving way for Haryana women

CHANDIGARH: The women of Haryana are advancing towards self-sufficiency, by breaking free from household responsibilities and benefiting from government schemes. They are establishing themselves as successful entrepreneurs under the state’s Rural Livelihood Mission, formed under the guidance of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.



Vandana, who was leading a life similar to an ordinary homemaker before 2018, is now supplementing family’s income by joining an SHG. She along with her group started a business of preparing Haryanvi cuisines. Earlier, her family’s financial situation was not favourable. However, after joining Haryana government’s Rural Livelihood Mission, she, along with many other women, has established her own small business. Vandana says that she never even dreamt of setting up her own food stall in the Saras Food Festival in a big city like Delhi. Through the Self-Help Groups (SHGs) established in the state, her life and the lives of her family has transformed.

Vandana has set up a stall at the Saras Food Festival on behalf of the Haryana state, where Delhi residents can try the Haryanvi dishes such as Bajra Churma, Bajra Khichdi, Makki Ki Roti and Masala Lassi.

The Saras Food Festival is being held at Handicrafts Bhawan on Baba Kharak Singh Marg in Delhi from December 1 to 17. This festival is organised by the Ministry of Rural Development of the Government of India. With more than 30 stalls in this festival, over 150 Self-Help Groups, connected with 21 states, are exemplary of women empowerment.

The SHG groups, through Haryana government’s initiative, are proving to be milestones in advancing women towards self-reliance and ensuring their participation in the mission of a

‘Atamnirbhar Bharat’.