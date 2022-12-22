'Live-in relationships covered under domestic violence law'

New Delhi: Live-in relationships, which are in the nature of marriage, are covered under the provisions of the protection of domestic violence law, the government said in Rajya Sabha on Thursday, citing Supreme Court judgments.



Law Minister Kiren Rijiju was asked whether the government intends to introduce a "system" for "registering" live-in relationships and whether it intends to provide a set of protections for people in these relationships.

He was also asked whether the government intends to recognise non-heterosexual live-in relationships.

In his written response, the minister said, "In so far as the protection of people in live-in relationships is concerned, The Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005 provides for the protection of the rights of women who are victims of violence of any kind occurring within the family and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto".

In Navtej Singh Johar and others Vs Union of India and others case, the Supreme Court held that consensual sexual acts of adults in private are constitutional, he noted.

Citing provisions of the law, he said 'domestic relationship' means a relationship between two persons who live or have, at any point in time, lived together in a shared household, when they are related by consanguinity, marriage or through a relationship in the nature of marriage, adoption or are family members living together as a joint family.

The Supreme Court and other courts, in a number of judgements, have held the view that live-in-relationship which are in the nature of marriage is covered under the provisions of the Act, Rijiju said.