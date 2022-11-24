Little-known outfit IRC claims responsibility for Mangaluru blast

Bengaluru: A little-known outfit Islamic Resistance Council (IRC) has reportedly claimed responsibility for the Mangaluru blast on November 19, saying that one of its 'Mujahid brother Mohammed Shariq' attempted to attack a 'Hindutva Temple in Kadri.'



The Additional DGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar said the police are verifying the genuineness of the organisation.

"We the Islamic Resistance Council (IRC) would like to convey the message: One of our Mujahid brother Mohammed Shariq attempted to attack the Hindutva Temple in Kadri (in Dakshina Kannada district), a bastion of the Saffron terrorists in Mangaluru," the message which has gone viral in social media said.

For the 'premature explosion' which led to Shariq's arrest, the outfit said such possibilities exist with 'all military and subversive operations.'

The outfit even warned ADGP Kumar.