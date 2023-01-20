Literature and theatre help to connect with self: Sumita Misra

Chandigarh: ‘Page To Stage’, an Art-Lit Workshop was organised on Friday by Chandigarh Literary Society (CLS) exclusively for its members at Chandigarh Institute of Hotel Management, Sector 42 here.



Speaking on the occasion, Chairperson, CLS Sumita Misra, Additional Chief Secretary in Haryana, said that literature and theatre help us to connect with ourselves and in expressing emotions and thoughts effectively. They both complement each other.

Misra said that the CLS organised the art-lit workshop for its members to enable them to enhance their craft for different genres of writing.

Misra added that it is the endeavor of CLS is to constantly enrich its members with diverse experiences relating to the arts. Exposure to such workshops helps writers to further refine their literary skills.

She pointed out that over the past decade, CLS has emerged as a platform for launching, patronising, and supporting writers, artists, and poets in their literary journey. She added that sessions like these would also be conducted in the future to support and motivate the CLS members to refine their craft.

The workshop was conducted by theatre Director and poet Nisha Luthra, who is the Founder and Director of The Narrators Performing Arts Society. The workshop was free-of-cost for the Members of the Chandigarh Literary Society and was

organised to train the CLS members in using the techniques of theatre for expression and articulation.

Nisha Luthra, who conducted the workshop, spoke to CLS members about using pauses, breath and recitation, skills for screenwriting, and using the body as a tool for better oratorship and first impressions.