‘List of Haryana govt’s failures in 1 year so long’

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has reacted to the completion of one year of the BJP government’s third term in Haryana.

He said, “The list of the government’s failures in one year is so long that instead of celebrating, it should introspect.”

Hooda said Haryana farmers are forced to wander from pillar to post in the markets because government agencies are refusing to purchase paddy, citing moisture and black grains as excuses. He explained that farmers’ crops are being sold at prices Rs 400- Rs 500 per quintal below the MSP, causing farmers to face financial crisis.

“During the elections, the BJP promised to pay Rs 3,100 per quintal for paddy and purchase all crops at MSP, but today the reality is the opposite. The government is unable to provide farmers with MSP, fertilisers, or timely compensation,” he said.

Referring to his visit to the mandis, Hooda said chaos, open loot, and corruption are rampant in the mandis. “Farmers are facing severe difficulties in obtaining gate passes, space, and payment. No compensation has yet been provided for the crop losses caused by heavy rains last year and this year,” he added.