Likhubhir: 3 injured as vehicle veers off road towards Teesta

Darjeeling: An accident occurred on Sunday at around 5 pm as an Innova vehicle carrying three passengers, veered off the road, towards the River Teesta near Likhubhir on the National Highway 10. The passengers were on their way from Siliguri to Gangtok. “All three occupants, including the driver, sustained injuries and were rushed to Rambhi Rural Hospital for medical attention,” stated Srihari Pandey, Superintendent of Police, Kalimpong.



The driver of the ill-fated vehicle was identified as Yogesh Gurung (28) hailing from Rangbul, Darjeeling. The passengers were identified as Tamenana Satyanarayana (47) and Badarla Veera Venkata Raman (57).

Initial investigations suggest that the driver, Yogesh Gurung, may have been feeling drowsy. Further inquiries into the matter are underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events that led to the vehicle plunging towards the river Teesta, stated the SP.