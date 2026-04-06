Like Zubeen Garg, Congress works to unite people: Rahul in Assam

Biswanath Chariali/Golaghat: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the philosophy of his party is that of the celebrated musician Zubeen Garg, who worked his entire life to unite Assam.

Addressing election rallies in Biswanath and Golaghat districts, he alleged that Himanta Biswa Sarma is the “most corrupt CM” in India, and action will be taken against him after the Congress forms a government in the state.

“Zubeen Garg worked his entire life to unite people of Assam; he never misbehaved with anyone. The Congress philosophy is also like that, to spread love against hatred,” Gandhi said.

He alleged that the BJP government led by Sarma is spreading hatred against people and communities.

“Let him speak for some more days. After that, the Congress will form a government in Assam, and legal action will follow even if he asks for forgiveness. The Congress government will put him in jail for 10-15 years,” Gandhi said.

The Congress leader alleged Sarma, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah, has created a “land ATM” to snatch land from the public to give it to a few big industrialists.

He said not only Sarma but corruption allegations against his family will be investigated, and action will be taken accordingly.

Gandhi claimed that three big corporate houses have been handed over a total of 98,400 bighas of land in Assam.

“It is a land-grabbing syndicate in Assam. But they don’t get land for free. These corporates are the financing machine of the BJP,” he alleged.

Raking up India’s trade pact with the US, the leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha claimed it is a loss for New Delhi as taxes on American goods were lowered and the Indian market was opened to them.