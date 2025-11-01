Like previous terms, BJP’s third term also anti-farmer, anti-poor: Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said the first year of its third term, like the previous two terms, has been anti-poor and anti-farmer.

He said the BJP government has failed on every front.

“The BJP has become so anti-poor that it is even shutting down its own schemes. Under the Ayushman Yojana, the government has stated that surgeries will no longer be performed in private hospitals; only government hospitals will perform these services. The truth is that everything has been free in government hospitals since the Congress regime, but now the BJP has reduced these hospitals

to such a state that they have no doctors or support staff,” he stated.

Addressing a press conference in Rohtak, the former Chief Minister said farmers are always subjected to loot and scams during crop procurement under BJP rule.

“This time, a major scam was uncovered in Karnal during the paddy procurement process, but instead of taking action against the big players, the government suppressed the scam by taking action against a small employees,” he said.

“Previously, mining, liquor, and other scams worth hundreds of crores of rupees have occurred in Haryana.

SITs were formed to investigate these scams, but their investigation reports were never released. Farmers are being paid Rs 500 to 800 less than the MSP. New excuses are found daily for not purchasing their crops, and their produce is being purchased at throwaway prices. Farmers, including paddy, millet, cotton, and mung, are being purchased at rates below the MSP, causing huge losses,” he stated.