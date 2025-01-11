Like-minded countries should strive together for collective actions for peace, says Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said like-minded countries should strive together for collective actions for peace in view of the state of flux triggered by multiple conflicts in the world.

In an address at the Ambassadors' Round Table, Singh said the next month's Aero India aerospace exhibition in India presents an opportunity for nations to jointly explore strengths and capabilities and address "strategic" and "tactical needs".

The defence minister said aerospace power is the "new frontier of military dominance" which acts as strategic deterrence.

India's biennial aerospace exhibition Aero India will be held at Yelahanka on the outskirts of Bengaluru from February 10-14 with an aim to project the country as a hub for defence manufacturing.

"It is of paramount importance that the like-minded countries should strive together for collective actions for peace and prosperity," he said.

"Without these, our future generations will not be able to take advantage of economic growth or technological innovations that we are experiencing in today's era," Singh told envoys of several countries.

Singh said India is emerging as a leading voice for the Global South, and it advocates for a multi-aligned policy approach which ensures that diverse views are considered in the collective pursuit of prosperity.

"In today's geopolitical landscape, fostering unity among like-minded nations is essential for ensuring mutual prosperity and peace, while addressing contemporary challenges," he said.

The defence minister said India has always championed shared prosperity and shared responsibility based on the fundamental principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (One Earth, One Family).

Singh described Aero India as one such event where "nations come together and form bonds beyond boundaries".

Elaborating on the vision behind the biennial event, he said it has proven itself to be the meeting ground for the aerospace and defence sectors to showcase their products/technologies.

He defined it as a forum to forge strategic partnerships towards increasing opportunities for business, transfer of technology, joint development and co-production.

The Aero India will feature a Defence Ministers' Conclave, CEOs' round-table and a large exhibition comprising India Pavilion and a trade fair of aerospace companies.