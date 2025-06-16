Lightning strike kills four of a family in UP

Prayagraj: A devastating lightning strike late Saturday night killed four members of a family, including a couple and their two young daughters, in Bara police station limits of Prayagraj city. The victims were asleep on a charpoy inside a makeshift hut when the lightning struck, reducing the structure to ashes.

The deceased have been identified as Virendra Vanvasi (35), his wife Parvati Vanvasi (32), and their daughters Radha (3) and Karishma (2). All four were found burnt beyond recognition. The tragic scene left villagers and officials alike in shock.

According to eyewitnesses, heavy rains and thunder preceded the lightning strike that hit the hut around midnight. The impact was so intense that not only the hut but even the charpoys they were sleeping on were reduced to cinders.

“Everything happened in a flash—by the time neighbors rushed out, the family was already gone,” said Rajendra Yadav, a local resident. “It is hard to believe an entire family perished in an instant.”

Virendra and Parvati had four daughters. Fortunately, their two elder daughters—Sona (8) and Anchal (6)—were at their grandfather’s house nearby at the time of the incident and escaped the tragedy.