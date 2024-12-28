Life is at stake, ensure medical aid to Dallewal: SC directs Punjab govt

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday expressed concern over the condition of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on an indefinite hunger strike, and directed the Punjab government to ensure he was given medical assistance.

A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and Sudhanshu Dhulia issued a notice to the Punjab government on a contempt petition against its chief secretary and the director general of police (DGP) for non-compliance of an order directing medical aid to Dallewal. “If there is a law and order situation, you have to deal with it with iron hands. Somebody’s life is at stake. You need to take it seriously. Medical aid has to be given and the impression is that you are not following it,” the bench said. The Apex Court directed the state government to file a compliance report by December 28, when it would again hear the matter and ordered the Punjab chief secretary and the DGP to virtually remain present in it.

During the hearing, Punjab advocate general Gurminder Singh submitted a delegation of eight Cabinet ministers along with the Punjab DGP visited the protest site to convince Dallewal to move to a hospital but the farmers resisted it.

“We have provided everything on site. If there is physical jostling, we cannot take that risk,” he added. The bench however responded: “We have serious doubts about those farmers, those who are not conscious and aware and concerned about his life.”

Singh said the state government was “very earnestly” following up on the issue.

When the bench wondered if the Centre could offer assistance to the state government, solicitor general Tushar Mehta said its interference might lead to complications. “Few people cannot keep him (Dallewal) hostage. One man’s life is in danger. The state government can take measures,” said Mehta.

The Punjab AG informed that when the ministers’ delegation went to meet Dallewal on December 24, he gave a letter addressed to the PM.