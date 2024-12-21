License to kill: Defence ministry signs more than Rs 7K cr contract for K9 VAJRA-T artillery guns

New Delhi: To boost India’s defence capabilities and self-reliance, the Ministry of Defence on Friday signed a Rs 7,628.70 crore contract with Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T) for the procurement of 155 mm/52 calibre K9 VAJRA-T self-propelled tracked artillery guns. The contract, finalised under the ‘Buy (Indian)’ category, was signed in the presence of defence secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh at South Block, here.

The induction of the K9 VAJRA-T guns is expected to catalyse the modernisation of the Indian Army’s artillery systems while significantly enhancing its operational readiness.

This state-of-the-art artillery gun, known for its versatility and mobility, is designed to operate across diverse terrains. Its capability for cross-country mobility, coupled with precision targeting and lethal firepower, will enable the Army to execute deeper and more accurate strikes. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, the K9 VAJRA-T can deliver long-range, high-accuracy fire at an impressive rate. It is also tailored to function effectively in extreme conditions, including sub-zero temperatures in high-altitude areas, making it a critical asset for India’s northern and eastern parts.

The project aligns with showcasing the country’s growing self-reliance in defence manufacturing. The indigenous production of the artillery guns is also expected to generate employment opportunities of over 9 lakh man-days over the next four years.

This will involve active participation from various sectors of Indian industry, including micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The project’s success is likely to serve as a flag-bearer of India’s defence manufacturing prowess, while also strengthening the domestic defence production ecosystem.

The K9 VAJRA-T is poised to play a pivotal role in augmenting the Indian Army’s firepower and operational capabilities. With its high mobility and precision-guided artillery strikes, it can serve as a game-changer in modern warfare scenarios. Defence experts believe that this procurement will not only address critical operational gaps but also bolster India’s preparedness to face evolving security challenges.

The collaboration further underscores the government’s commitment to involve private sector expertise in strengthening the country’s defence capabilities. The Defence Secretary lauded the initiative, emphasising its significance.

He highlighted that such projects serve as a testament to the growing synergy between the government and private industry in achieving the goal of indigenisation in defence manufacturing.

As India continues to navigate complex regional and global security dynamics, the acquisition of the K9 VAJRA-T artillery guns marks another step forward in its quest to build a technologically advanced and self-sufficient military. By harnessing domestic expertise and resources, the project aims to empower the army with cutting-edge capabilities while fostering economic growth.