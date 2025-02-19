LIC unveils ‘One Man Office’ online service

Mumbai: In continuation with the sustained efforts to empower our sales force and ensure seamless services to policyholders digitally, on a 24 x 7 basis, LIC on February 17, 2025 unveiled the ‘One Man Office’ (OMO) online service through its Agents.

Through the One Man Office, LIC aims to provide a comprehensive digital ecosystem for its sales force consisting of Agents, Development Officers, Senior Business Associates, Chief Life Insurance Advisors, LIC Associates and Chief Organizer to aid in their day to day operations, strengthen their efficiency and productivity and ensuring better services to our customers.

Speaking on the occasion, Siddhartha Mohanty, CEO & MD, LIC of India, said it will be a vital tool at the hands of the sales force to promote life insurance and render service to LIC’s customers anytime and anywhere. It will be a shot in the arm for achieving the objective of ‘Insurance for All

by 2047’.

OMO aims to aid our agents in digital sale of policies, after sales servicing for the customers for different types of services, tracking their business and act as a training cum knowledge pool for them.