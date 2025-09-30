LG Sinha calls for crackdown on encroachments along water bodies

Jammu: Asserting that climate change is a reality that people should realise, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday called for a crackdown on encroachments along water bodies in the Union Territory and urged people and the administration to create a movement for it.

The LG termed the recent floods in Jammu as a major catastrophe in the region unseen in the past, and said that losses have also been enormous with more than 4,000 houses damaged, over 3,237 kilometres of roads affected and more than 70 major bridges destroyed.

“We exhort the officials to crack down on encroachments along the water bodies. Citizens must report encroachments on natural resources in their respective areas to the authorities. Let us unite to rebuild a stronger, more secure future,” the LG further said.

Addressing the ‘Swachhata Vijayotsav’ organised by the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj under ‘Sewa Parv’ here, the LG said, “Along with the administration, I also appeal to the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir that it is their moral responsibility to prevent illegal construction and encroachment around riverbanks and water bodies.”