LG defamation case: Medha Patkar withdraws plea in SC

New Delhi: The Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) leader Medha Patkar on Monday withdrew a plea from the Supreme Court against an order refusing her to examine more witnesses in a 25-year old defamation case she filed against Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.

A bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma initially opined that the matter needed closure and was about to pass an order saying neither party will proceed in the case further.

The bench was not inclined to grant any relief with regard to her challenge to the high court’s direction that denied Patkar the plea to examine any more witnesses in favour of her defamation complaint against Saxena.

Sensing the mood of the bench, Patkar’s counsel decided to withdraw the plea.

The high court had previously upheld a trial court order of not allowing any new witness in the case.

The trial court refused to allow any new witness in the case, saying it was only a delay tactic aimed at further prolonging the case which has been going on for decades and where none of her witnesses had proven her charges.

Saxena's counsel, senior advocate Maninder Singh and advocates Gajinder Kumar and Kiran Jai, informed the bench that the ongoing matter in the trial court would continue to take its course.

Saxena and Patkar filed cross criminal defamation cases against each other.

In the case lodged by Saxena against Patkar, the top court, on August 11, confirmed her conviction.

The bench said it was not inclined to interfere with the Delhi high court order on the matter that released Patkar on "probation of good conduct" but required her to appear before the trial court once every three years.

"However, taking into consideration the submission of the counsel for the petitioner the penalty imposed stands set aside and we further clarify that the supervision order will not be given effect," it said.

The high court on July 29 upheld the conviction and punishment awarded to 70-year-old Patkar. Saxena filed the case 25 years ago when he was heading an NGO in Gujarat.

The NBA leader challenged the April 2 sessions court order upholding her conviction handed out by a magisterial court in the case.

The sessions court, which upheld Patkar's conviction in the case, released her on "probation of good conduct" on furnishing a probation bond of Rs 25,000 on April 8 and imposed a precondition on her of depositing Rs 1 lakh as fine.

The magisterial court on July 1, 2024 sentenced Patkar to five months of simple imprisonment and slapped a Rs 10 lakh fine after finding her guilty under Section 500 (defamation) of the IPC.

Saxena filed the case as president of the National Council of Civil Liberties against Patkar for her defamatory press release against Saxena issued on November 24, 2000.