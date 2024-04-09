Let there not be ‘contest’ between Union and state: SC on funds row

New Delhi: Let there not be a “contest” between the Union and the state, the Supreme Court said on Monday while hearing the Karnataka government’s plea that sought a directive for the Centre to release financial aid from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for drought management in the state.



Justices B R Gavai and Sandeep Mehta, who presided over the case, were informed by Attorney General R Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, that they would seek further instructions on the matter.

The court, noting that several state governments have had to approach the judiciary, initially requested a response from the Centre to Karnataka’s plea.

The solicitor general requested a two-week adjournment to seek instructions.

The bench reiterated the need for cooperation, stating, “Let there not be a contest between the Union and the state.”

Mehta suggested that direct communication with the authorities could have resolved the issue without resorting to a court petition.