LeT terrorist killed in encounter in J&K’s Shopian

SRINAGAR: A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, who was involved in the abduction and killing of Army officer Lieutenant Ummer Fayaz in 2017, was on Friday killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, police said.



Acting on specific information about the presence of a terrorist in Chotigam village of the south Kashmir district, a cordon and search operation was launched in the early hours by security forces, a police spokesman said. As the security forces approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately upon them, which was retaliated effectively, leading to an encounter, the spokesman said.

In the ensuing encounter, a terrorist was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of the encounter, he said.

The spokesman identified the slain ultra as Bilal Ahmed Bhat, a resident of Chek Cholan, affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit LeT.

Bhat was involved in several terror crime cases, including the killing of local Army personnel Ummer Fayaz.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including an AK series rifle, and three magazines were recovered from the site of the encounter.

All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes.