‘Lesser known for communal violence, Haryana has become home for Mahapanchayats’

CHANDIGARH: Lesser known for communal violence, the state of Haryana has become home for Mahapanchayats. Call it the aftermath of communal violence in Nuh which took almost a week to cool down and took six human lives as well, the state has hosted two mahapanchayats thereafter. A Mahapanchayat was held in the Millennium City of Gurugram on August 6, 2023, six days after Nuh communal violence and another was held on August 14 in Palwal. Less than a year to the elections in Haryana and the state has been hitting the headlines due to Nuh-violence.



It is believed that the mahapanchayat held in Gurugram on August 6 by Hindu Samaj did not have the permission of the authorities concerned while the venue of the one held on Monday was to be in Nuh earlie. It was, however, shifted to Palwal.

The one held in Palwal was organised by Sarv Hindu Samaj. Members of local khaps, hindu outfits were seen there. It was decided at the mahapanchayat held in Palwal that the ‘Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra’ will be held again in Nuh. At the panchayat held in Palwal the call to boycott minorities was resumed and a lawyer was booked in Gurugram for hate speech on August 6, allegedly dared the administration to lodge another FIR against him, as per reports.

Speaking to the Millennium Post on the turn of events, State Media and Social Media head Dr. Sanjay Sharma said: “There has been no lawlessness at these mahapanchayats and no hate speech as per the guidelines of the Apex Court. If boycott calls are being made it is on the people to do it or not. If they want to they will boycott if they don’t want to they will not do so.”

Anger remained high at these meetings with infuriated hate speeches asking for ‘lessons to be taught,’ and to dissolve Nuh district which has a major population of Muslims.