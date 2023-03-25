Legislature is supreme, says CM Sukhu

shimla: Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Friday made it clear in the state Assembly that the legislature was supreme and he will not allow any infringement on its dignity and rights by the judiciary or also the executive.



He also disapproved of judicial activism that sometimes exceeds the defined limits of the law and infringes the rights of the legislators.

As the MLAs cutting across party lines raised their concern and also lodged strong protest over recent actions of an the judicial officer slapping a challan on sitting MLA and few past instances of disrespect to MLAs by the policemen and civil officers, Sukhu said there was an urgent need to revisit some of the powers given to the officers by the legislature.

“I propose to setup a committee of senior MLAs with consultation of leader of opposition Jai Ram Thakur and also Speaker Kuldeep Pathania to take an in-depth look into the powers of certain judicial officers, civil and police personnel. The House committee will be asked to come out with specific recommendations and set of guidelines. The report will be tabled in the House and implemented,” he declared.

The chief minister assured enraged MLAs that he will also consult judges of the High Court in the matter and devise ‘ways’ to ensure that there was no scope for any rift/overlap between the functions of legislature and judiciary. Both have to function within their defined boundaries. Sukhu took exception to an incident in the town’s Boileauganj locality where a judicial magistrate slapped a challan on sitting Congress MLA Bhawani Singh for alleged violation of the flag rod rules whereas the officers himself was flaunting large signage flat in front of his official vehicle.

“This is illegal. The officer himself was committing a grave violation by flaunting his designation on the vehicle but chose to slap a challan on the MLA. This is unacceptable. All such plates in front of the vehicles will be removed. I will see to it,” he declared.