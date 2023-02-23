Legislature is forum to solve people’s problems: Om Birla

New Delhi: Emphasizing on discussion and dialogue, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla observed that it is the biggest strength of democracy as legislature, which is a forum to solve people’s problems, must be a center of unhindered debate sans disruption that will increase peoples’ faith in democratic institutions and strengthen our democracy.



“Cyber Bullying is extremely relevant in today’s context, as a lot of people, especially teenagers and youth are getting affected by it. It is our endeavor to enact laws which aim to provide security and safety to all citizens,” Birla said while inaugurating the 19th Annual Zone III Conference of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region in Gangtok on Thursday.

“Information technology should be used to improve efficiency in governance and improve the lives of people, but at the same time safeguards should be taken to protect institutions and people from its demerits,” Birla added.

Speaking on ‘drug abuse and its solutions’, Birla said that drug abuse is affecting the young generation. “This problem is not only present in the NorthEast region, but in the entire country,” he said.